LSU: Tops in diversity

An aerial view of LSU. (FILE PHOTO)

A new analysis shows LSU is leading flagship universities across the country in enrolling more minority students, even as many of the country’s elite institutions have failed in affirmative action efforts.

LSU President F. King Alexander characterized The New York Times analysis, which compared 100 universities throughout the country, as a strong showing for LSU, which in recent years has touted increasingly diverse student bodies and freshmen classes.

“For LSU, I would say we’re bucking this trend nationally,” he says. “A lot of universities have talked a good game about diversification but have done very little. A lot of those institutions are the richest in the world and have done very little.”

