Going to Tiger Stadium? LSU to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry, the university announced this morning.

The announcement comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced final approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” LSU President William Tate says in a prepared statement. “While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on game days, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium.”

The policy will be in effect beginning on Sept. 11 for the home football opener against McNeese State.

To gain entry into Tiger Stadium, guests 12 and older must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that has received full approval or emergency use authorization from the FDA or the World Health Organization. A vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted.

Those who have not yet received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine must present digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of kickoff prior to entering the stadium, the university says. Guests younger than 12 will not need to present a negative test; masks will be encouraged for children younger than 5 and required for children ages 5 to 11.

LSU says it will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures—including game day prescreening options to expedite entry, further masking requirements, pop-up vaccination events and FAQs for all safety protocols as they are finalized. The first update will be posted on Friday, Aug. 27, at LSUSports.net and distributed across LSU athletics’ platforms. Season ticket holders with questions regarding refund policies must email tickets@lsu.edu by Aug 27.