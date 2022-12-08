LSU to participate in $50M carbon capture and sequestration project

LSU’s chemical and petroleum engineering departments are working with the Greater New Orleans Development Foundation on a federally funded $50 million carbon capture, utilization and sequestration project.

The goal of the project is to transform the regional hydrogen energy sector and shift the south Louisiana industrial corridor toward a net-zero carbon future. This will be done through the execution of projects across five workstreams—workforce, business development, testbeds, manufacturing, and public-private partnership. Funding came from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan.

It is the testbed workstream that LSU is involved in, focusing on the capture and transport of carbon dioxide.

An additional aspect of the project at LSU involves broadening outreach to K-12 institutions to educate students on hydrogen technologies and other STEM recruiting activities.

“LSU is well positioned to be a world leader in CCUS research and education,” says Chemical Engineering professor John Flake. “By well positioned, I mean we will have all pieces of the puzzle—an on-campus power plant; a CO2 capture system; a sequestration loop; CO2 electrolyzers; as well as a great university, faculty, industry, and geography conducive to sequestration.” Read more about the research here.