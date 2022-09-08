LSU will co-lead new hub for National Innovation Network 

LSU today announced it has been selected as one of the lead organizations for a new, National Science Foundation-funded regional hub that aims to take research to the marketplace.

The Innovation Corps Hub: Southwest region, which will receive a $15 million award from the National Science Foundation, is part of the operational backbone of the National Innovation Network, comprising universities, National Science Foundation-funded researchers, entrepreneurs, as well as local and federal agencies.

“I-Corps teaches faculty members how to identify market needs for their research through customer discovery and modify their research to meet those needs,” says Andrew Maas, associate vice president for research at LSU’s Office of Innovation and Ecosystem Development.

LSU will receive $1.75 million of the total grant and use part of the money to manage communications for the four-state hub. LSU will hire two people, one to support communications for the entire hub and another who will focus on I-Corps training throughout Louisiana.

The NSF selected LSU as an I-Corps site in 2016. Becoming part of a regional hub is the logical next step and will allow LSU to accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge scientific and engineering discoveries.

The other leading members of the Southwest Hub are the University of Texas, Texas A&M University, New Mexico State University, Oklahoma State University, the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of Texas at San Antonio and Rice University.

See the announcement.