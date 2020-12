We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

A technical committee two proposals for a long-term deal to provide energy services to the LSU main campus is recommending the university enter into contract talks with Toronto-based Enwave Energy over Louisiana Energy Partners, a joint venture with ties to politically connected businessman Jim Bernhard.