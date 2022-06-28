LSU sports facilities review to be released before football season begins

Results of a consultant’s review regarding the needs of LSU athletic facilities will be released as football season approaches, the communications director for the athletics department says.

“We’re going to use the month of August to share this information with our fans,” Associate Athletic Director Michael Bonnette says.

LSU hired Populous, an international sports architecture firm with U.S. headquarters in Kansas City, to assess the athletic department’s footprint and facilities. That process included surveying fans to get their take, Bonnette says.

“The [Pete Maravich Assembly Center] turned 50 this year and it does need some TLC, as does Tiger Stadium and a few of our other facilities,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward told The Advocate’s Scott Rabalais in January. “A lot of it is going to be based on what we can do financially and how we do it.”

Collis Temple Jr., an LSU Board of Supervisors member and the school’s first Black scholarship athlete in a major sport, says he hasn’t reviewed the results but he expects the master plan could include upgrades to the basketball facilities, along with those for track and field and swimming.

“There’s clearly an effort to try to maximize space,” Temple says. “It’s all in the planning and development stage.”