LSU, Southern ag centers double down on partnership 

Officials with the LSU and Southern University agricultural centers this week announced they have signed an agreement to increase collaboration between the two institutions’ research and teaching programs.

The memorandum of understanding will expand an existing partnership that has focused primarily on extension work, citing a need for increased cooperation on issues facing the agriculture industry.

While there aren’t any specifics for the expanded partnership yet, Luke Laborde, interim LSU vice president for agriculture and dean of the College of Agriculture, says committees will be organized soon to identify joint initiatives. He hopes that working together will increase the probability of receiving grant funding.

The two ag centers have worked together on a variety of outreach programs in the past, including an annual educational exhibit for children, career preparation programs, nutrition education and public forums.