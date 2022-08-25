LSU secures record amount of research funding in latest fiscal year 

LSU faculty from across Louisiana had another record-breaking year of securing external research grants and contracts, the university system announced today.

As a whole, LSU campuses garnered more than $324 million in research funding throughout the state in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which closed June 30.

For every $1 brought into Louisiana by researchers, $2.91 is produced within the state resulting from sales revenue for vendors and spending by LSU employees, according to a report conducted for the National Institutes of Health by United Medical Research.

According to this calculus, this past year’s $324.22 million in grants and contracts will generate a roughly $943 million economic impact for Louisiana. See the announcement.