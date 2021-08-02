LSU researchers studying what causes bridges to weaken over time 

A group of LSU engineering researchers is working to quantify the number of load-posted bridges in Louisiana to better allocate resources for maintenance.

Of Louisiana’s 13,000 bridges, roughly 12% of them are load-posted, meaning they cannot safely carry all legal loads, forcing trucks to take detours and potentially detering industries considering investing in the state.

LSU civil and environmental engineering professor Sabarethinam Kameshwar and his students Md Manik Mia and Sai Bandaru are working to predict the number of load-posted bridges in the state for the next 50 years and identify what factors can cause a bridge to lose strength over time.

Through their research so far, the team has learned that bridges owned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development fare better than those owned by private entities.

Some bridge types, such as precast concrete slab bridges and timber trestle bridges, have factors that make them more susceptible to load posting. LADOTD is now phasing these out and not using them for new bridges. Read more about the project from LSU.