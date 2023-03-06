LSU researchers dig into the past to help stem Mississippi River Delta land loss 

Research from scientists at LSU and Indiana University reveals new information about the role humans played in large-scale land loss in the Mississippi River Delta—crucial information for determining how to slow it down.

The study published today in Nature Sustainability compares the impacts of different human actions on land loss and explains historical trends. Until now, scientists have been unsure about which human-related factors are the most consequential, and why the most rapid land loss in the Mississippi River Delta occurred between the 1960s and 1990s and has since slowed.

The study, which used sediment models from Barataria Basin, found about 20% of the loss is due to dam building, while levee building and extracting subsurface resources such as oil and gas each account for about 40% of the Mississippi River Delta land loss. The study also suggests the most rapid land loss and the recent deceleration might be related to the reduction of subsurface resource extraction.

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s 2023 Coastal Master Plan for Louisiana prioritizes restoring the processes that naturally build land in the delta. The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, which is the largest coastal land restoration project in Louisiana at more than $2 billion, will release sediment and water from the Mississippi River into the adjacent Barataria Basin. Read more about the study from LSU.