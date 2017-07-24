LSU’s ProtoStripes Center bringing good things to life

Jason Hugenroth, president and founder of Inventherm, turned to the LSU ProtoStripes Center when his company began receiving defective rubber gaskets from a vendor. LSU engineering students were able to assist with and eventually solve the problem, saving Inventherm weeks of time. (Photo by Brian Baiamonte)

Providing entrepreneurial-minded inventors the ability to develop prototypes for a fraction of the traditional cost is proving to be a big success at the LSU Innovation Park, says Executive Director Charlie D’Agostino.

In just its first two years of operation, the ProtoStripes Center has helped Louisiana impresarios create more than 100 prototypes, ranging from industrial products and medical devices to automotive parts, water filtration tools and consumer products.

“Between 60 and 80 companies have used the facility,” D’Agostino says. “In fact, we had to employ a second engineering student who can perform (Computer-Aided Design) and work the software. They are actually doing about 40 hours of design work a week right now.”

Located at the LSU Innovation Park’s Louisiana Business & Technology Center, the ProtoStripes Center utilizes a three-stage process—feasibility, prototype design and commercialization—to enable small businesses to display working prototypes to potential investors. The facility’s Stratsys 3D printer, 3D scanner, laser cutter and various prototyping equipment are the tools of the trade.

In the past, prototyping was much costlier for the budding entrepreneur. D’Agostino would typically send designs to a machine shop in Ohio or Michigan, a time-consuming, frustrating process taking as long as 60 days.

“Then, of course, if it didn’t work we’d have to send it back, taking another 30 to 45 days,” he adds. “In the end, you needed about 90 to 120 days, and entrepreneurs were spending thousands of dollars in the process.”

At the ProtoStripes Center, D’Agostino says a company can design a prototype with student assistance for about $100.

“Then, the amount of material might cost another $50. So, you get a prototype made for a couple hundred bucks as opposed to $5,000 or $6,000,” he says. “That’s huge for these startups.”

Ted Martin, president of Baton Rouge environmental technology company Martin Ecosystems, says ProtoStripes was instrumental in the development and creation of his latest product, EcoBale. Martin Ecosystems provides cost-effective solutions for a variety of environmental challenges, including storm water and waste water treatment, shoreline protection and habitat restoration.

“It took a couple of rounds for us to meet and clean things up. I know the student engineer spent many hours on this. We needed a set of three-dimensional drawings so a welder could build it. It was well done and I was impressed,” Martin says. “They went above and beyond by presenting it in such a way that a welder could take it, order the material and build it.”

Martin, who has an engineering degree from LSU, says his company combines engineering and ecology to develop products that improve water quality, establish sustainable habitats and create resilient shorelines.

“EcoBale is made of the same material that we make all our products—a recycled plastic material that comes in sheets or rolls,” he says.

The plastic is purchased from a manufacturer in Georgia. Martin plans to market EcoBale for shoreline protection.

“If you position these correctly, sediment in the waves would hit our product and drop out of suspension,” he says. “In the process, you start building land.”

Jason Hugenroth, president and founder of Inventherm in Baton Rouge, says he began using ProtoStripes as a matter of convenience, given his company’s adjacent location to the facility on GSRI Avenue.

“PhotoStripes is one building over from where we are,” he adds. “While we have a prototype shop of our own with large machine tools, they have the equipment that we don’t need on a day-to-day basis.”

With bachelor’s and master’s degrees from LSU and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Purdue University, Hugenroth has more than 15 years of experience in compressor and thermal systems research and development.

“We were having an issue—we had ordered some rubber gaskets from a couple of vendors and they weren’t coming out right,” he says. “The engineering students at the ProtoStripes Center input the information into their software and using a laser cutter we cut things out of various materials. Once they got that up and running, we performed some testing and figured out what was wrong, then made the parts we needed. It was a huge time saver. Otherwise we would’ve had to wait a couple of weeks for each iteration.”

Hugenroth’s customers include manufacturers and public owners.

“We have developed an oil-less air compressor for a medical respirator product, a type of portable oxygen concentrator,” he says. “The product runs on batteries and separates the oxygen from the air. We were able to develop something of a smaller, lighter and more efficient version of what was available.”

Since Inventherm’s founding, Hugenroth has earned more than 50 patents in compressor and thermal system technology. He has four people on staff.

Yet another innovation borne out of the ProtoStripes Center, eFlip is Tonal Innovation’s first product since its inception in 2014. ProtoStripes took the Baton Rouge company’s idea and made the first working, cost-efficient model, then used the LSU Student Incubator consulting services to commercialize the product.

The eFlip mount attaches to a band instrument to support an iPhone, iPad or other smart device, thereby enabling marching bands to use their smart devices on and off the field. It can also act as a tuner or to view marching drills, which enhances the performance of the individual while also reducing waste.

“The eFlip gives musicians on the marching field, in the classroom and on stage the option to interact with music in a modern, hassle-free way, in addition to reducing the waste caused by printing mountains of music,” says founder and CEO Garrett Kessling. “Tonal Innovation is committed to bridging the gap between music and technology and eFlip is just the start.”

Smart devices revolutionized the way people read books, newspapers and magazines, but the band industry has not kept pace with this technology. Tonal Innovation provides band directors and musicians a way to use these devices during rehearsals and performances.

Any entrepreneur, inventor or small business owner in Louisiana can access the ProtoStripes facility, but they must first meet with a counselor to confirm that the product is a viable candidate for prototyping. LBTC received a grant from Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Business Incubation Association to fund the center.