LSU Press has left a global footprint on fiction and poetry  

While LSU has been featured in many books and is the alma mater of notable authors like political consultant James Carville; Pinkie Gordon Lane, the first African-American Louisiana state poet laureate; and economist Freddie Ray Marshall, you might not know that it is also the only university press to publish four Pulitzer Prize-winning books in fiction and poetry?

LSU Press publishes a mix of scholarly and creative books. The on-campus, nonprofit university book publisher was originally founded in 1935 to publish books by faculty. Now, it publishes around 70 books a year for scholars and readers alike.

“We preserve history,” says LSU Press director Alisa Plant. “We preserve episodes of history that may have otherwise been forgotten.”

Genres include Southern history, Southern literary studies, Louisiana history and culture, environmental studies, Southern foodways, media studies, landscape architecture, fan studies and poetry.

And those Pulitzers—claimed by Confederacy of Dunces, a 1981 novel by John Kennedy Toole; The Flying Change, a 1986 poetry book by Henry Taylor; Alive Together: New and Selected Poems, a 1997 poetry book by Lisel Mueller; and Late Wife, a book of poetry by Claudia Emerson that won in 2006—have helped LSU build a global brand.

“We have authors and readers around the world,” Plant says. “We are essentially brand ambassadors for the university in a very positive way.”

After a book proposal is submitted, editors review and determine if they want to request a manuscript. Once they receive a manuscript, it moves on to being peer reviewed by experts in the field. If the manuscript makes it past the review, it is sent to its press committee of LSU faculty for approval.

But LSU Press does more than publish books. It also works closely with authors to market their books at in-person and virtual spaces.

“We’re branching out into new fields,” Plant says. “We want to publish books for everyone. We want to be the press for Louisianians—and beyond.”

Read the full feature story about LSU Press from the November issue of 225 magazine.