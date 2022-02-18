Kirby Smith’s days are numbered at LSU

Preparations are underway for the demolition of Kirby Smith Hall—the storied residence hall on LSU’s campus—with a controlled implosion the morning of June 4, LSU announced today.

More than 20,000 LSU students have called Kirby Smith Hall home since 1967. The building also served as transition headquarters for two Louisiana governors: Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2007 and current Gov. John Bel Edwards. Two new residence halls, Camellia and Azalea Halls, will replace Kirby Smith Hall’s beds.

The implosion of the 13-story residence hall is being overseen by Lemoine Company, Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, and Controlled Demolition Inc., a national leader in large-structure controlled demolition.

The approximately 15-minute implosion will create a dust cloud and loud noise and will necessitate temporary road and sidewalk closures.

More information will be provided in the weeks leading up to the implosion.