LSU officials fail to appear before legislative committee; board meets behind closed doors

Though 10 LSU officials and employees failed to turn out today and answer questions at what had originally been a much-anticipated legislative hearing into the university’s sexual assault scandals, dozens of students skipped class to testify before the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children and air their frustrations over the way LSU has mishandled Title IX complaints.

“I’m here today because the school I love has chosen to protect the people who protect abusers over me,” 20-year-old sophomore Kinsey Stewart testified. “LSU has chosen not to appear here because in their own words, it would not be prudent to provide testimony under oath. The university does not care about the students. They only care about the money they can make off the students.”

Only LSU General Counsel Winston DeCuir Jr. attended the meeting on behalf of university officials, one day after issuing a statement to the legislative committee explaining that he had advised his clients not to attend the hearing because of liability issues over the growing scandal.

As expected, athletics department administrator Sharon Lewis filed a $50 million federal lawsuit earlier today against LSU and current and former administrators alleging retaliation for her reporting of Title IX complaints.

The university is also under scrutiny by the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Education, which now has two active investigations into the Title IX issue, and its accreditation is being reviewed by the Southern Association of Colleges and Universities.

The legislative hearing convened while members of the LSU Board of Supervisors were holding a closed-door meeting of the board’s health care and medical education committee, at which it appeared to be discussing an unrelated Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual discrimination against Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.

Though the committee meeting agenda said only that the board would meet in executive session to discuss “personnel matters,” Ghali logged onto the virtual meeting and, for more than two hours, joined the board in the closed-door session.

He emerged before the rest of the board without comment and no action was taken before the meeting adjourned. But the board indicated it would again take up the same matter at a board meeting this Saturday that was pushed up from its originally scheduled date so the board can deal with “responsiveness to Title IX” issues.

Ghali is reportedly under investigation by the LSU system over allegations of sex discrimination that some say reached the level of misconduct. The university has confirmed the investigation.

While LSU is attempting to battle its Title IX issues on multiple fronts, lawmakers with the Senate committee today, in the absence of the hard facts they were seeking from university leaders, focused instead on letting students share their outrage and on discussing bills that will be debated in the coming days to address sexual violence and misconduct, both on campus and off.

Lawmakers have filed bills in recent days that would tighten reporting requirements around Title IX issues on college and university campuses and require institutions to fire employees who do not follow the new stricter reporting procedures.

Bills have also been filed to protect victims of sexual and domestic abuse from eviction and to streamline the process for filing for a protective order against an alleged abuser.