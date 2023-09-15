LSU named best Louisiana university on ‘Wall Street Journal’ best colleges list  

LSU claimed the top spot among both private and public higher education institutions in Louisiana, according to The Wall Street Journal’s 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. survey.

According to an announcement from LSU, The Wall Street Journal’s scoring system focuses on the efficiency of student progression, impact on graduates’ salary, student contentment, social mobility and diversity.

While LSU was the best in Louisiana, the university ranked No. 199 nationwide among 400 U.S. colleges. Tulane was No. 354 and UL Lafayette, No. 383.

Among LSU’s achievements, its graduates tied with the University of Missouri for the fourth-highest impact on graduates’ salary, surpassing flagship institutions such as the University of Alabama, University of Mississippi, University of Arkansas, University of Kentucky, and University of South Carolina on this indicator.

Since The Wall Street Journal introduced its list in 2016, LSU has moved up 226 positions from No. 425. This year’s list of the top 400 universities incorporates a new methodology with emphasis on student outcomes like salary impact and graduation rates.

“Critically, we now put greater emphasis on measuring the value added by colleges—not simply measuring their students’ success but focusing on the contribution the college makes to that success,” The Wall Street Journal writes about the rankings.

See the list.