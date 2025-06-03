LSU is hosting an ‘AI meetup’ later this month

Baton Rouge tech firm Obney.ai is launching a series of monthly artificial intelligence meetups.

“The Em Dash” will see local AI “builders”—engineers, researchers and tinkerers—gather to discuss all things AI in a casual setting.

The inaugural meetup will be hosted in partnership with LSU’s College of Engineering. It’s slated to take place at the college’s Patrick F. Taylor Hall on Thursday, June 26.

The June meetup’s theme of “Pulse Check” is intended to get the ball rolling with three broad questions: Who’s building what? What’s working? And where are people stuck?

“Where a period extends a thought, the em dash extends it,” Obney.ai founder and CEO Justin Obney writes on LinkedIn. “It opens space—for reasoning, for revision, for what comes next. That’s exactly what we’re inviting the Baton Rouge AI community to do. To go deeper. To move past vibe-driven demos and into the systems thinking that makes AI work in the real world.”

Learn more and register here.

Obney.ai was founded by Obney in 2023 as a consulting firm with a focus on AI implementation and strategy. The company has since grown to a five-person team and is now actively working to expand its impact in both the public and private sectors.

Notably, Obney.ai recently entered into a “first-of-its-kind” partnership with the city of Plaquemine aimed at modernizing local government operations through the use of AI. Read more about that partnership here.