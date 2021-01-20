LSU interim president lays out goals for 2021 and beyond

LSU has entered 2021 with a new COVID-19 testing strategy, a set of legislative priorities and a key focus on improving health outcomes for communities locally and statewide.

That’s according to LSU interim president Tom Galligan, who spoke today to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, reviewing the flagship university’s past year and outlining its plans and goals for 2021.

Returning to in-person classes is a goal LSU leaders hope to achieve in the near future, with health and safety remaining a top priority.

“The vaccine has shown us a light at the end of the tunnel,” Galligan said, noting that LSU is working with LDH and other partners to provide the LSU community with vaccines as soon as they become available.

He did not say, however, whether LSU would mandate vaccinations for students.

The school is enhancing its existing COVID-19 testing operations by expanding its wastewater surveillance testing and implementing “sentinel testing,” in which a 5% sample of the campus population will be randomly selected for COVID-19 testing every two weeks.

Galligan also touched on two issues that were brought to the center of LSU’s attention throughout much of 2020: diversity, equity and inclusion; and sexual assault. Both issues will retain their significance throughout the new year, he said.

Regarding Husch Blackwell’s ongoing investigation of LSU’s handling of sexual assault cases, which is expected to conclude next month, Galligan said that if any punishment is necessary, the university will “not hesitate to take punitive action swiftly and appropriately.” The firm’s findings will be shared publicly.

As far as legislative priorities go, Galligan hopes to recover the $100 million in CARES Act funds that Louisiana’s higher education institutions lost in a funding swap last legislative session, as well as address the significant backlog in deferred maintenance projects across the LSU system, which includes $622 million worth of projects at the main Baton Rouge campus. He’d also like to raise funding for a new science building.

“We want to train folks to go into STEM careers and teach STEM disciplines,” Galligan said, citing high demand in recent years. “We need more labs—in a couple of years, we’ll have students who may be starting behind because they won’t be able to get into a lab.”

Many LSU-led efforts are underway to improve health outcomes statewide. For example, LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is working with other partners to secure a National Cancer Institute designation for Louisiana, which, despite having the fourth-highest cancer rate in the U.S., does not have an NCI.

Meanwhile, the LSU Health Sciences Center and School of Dentistry in New Orleans are collaborating to provide dental care in rural and other underserved areas.