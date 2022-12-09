LSU indoor and outdoor tracks getting some TLC ahead of 2023 seasons

LSU athletics has contracted with GeoSurfaces Inc. to make repairs and upgrades to its indoor and outdoor track surfaces ahead of the upcoming men’s and women’s seasons.

“We are replacing the material in the high-stress areas, converting the outdoor exchange zones from 20 to 30 meters and replacing the outdoor sprint lanes,” says Ben Moran, senior project manager for GeoSurfaces.

The project is already underway, and the improvements are scheduled to be completed by Christmas, Moran confirms. The first home event of the upcoming season, the LSU Purple Tiger meet, is scheduled for Jan. 13.

GeoSurfaces is installing its Mondo WS surface for the contracted sum of $966,650, according to documents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Founded in 2001, the St. Gabriel-based company installed the outdoor track surface in 2018 and the indoor surface in 2013.

LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium will host the 2023 outdoor men’s and women’s national championships in May. The men’s outdoor team finished the 2022 season ranked No. 6, while the women’s outdoor team closed out the year ranked No. 4. The women’s indoor team was ranked No. 5 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.