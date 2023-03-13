LSU System claims a $6.1B state economic impact

LSU supported $6.1 billion in Louisiana economic output, over $2.4 billion in statewide earnings and an estimated 45,700 direct and indirect annualized jobs in fiscal year 2021-2022 across all its campuses.

This equals $690 of output per Louisianan and $13.85 for every dollar of Louisiana state funding provided to LSU, the university reported today.

LSU’s main campus in Baton Rouge had an estimated economic output of more than $2.7 billion, $970 million in earnings and 24,450 jobs. The Pennington Biomedical Research Center supported an estimated economic output of $137 million, $54 million in earnings and 865 jobs; and the AgCenter in Baton Rouge had an estimated output of $282 million, $119 million in earnings and 2,356 jobs. See the report.