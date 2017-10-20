LSU grad co-launches company allowing fans to invest in their football team’s title run

Tiger Stadium (File photo)

How much would you pay now for a trip to the college football title game in Atlanta—if LSU makes it there?

That question is at the heart of Fan Plan, a new startup co-founded by LSU alumnus Stephen Evans. The company, which launched this season, capitalizes on the sometimes irrational hope many college football fans have that their team has a chance to win it all.

Here’s how it works: Customers select a team they think will make it to the BCS national championship game. The price for each share—usually between $20 and a few hundred dollars—is determined by the company’s statistical models. Each share bought on one of the two championship game participants pays off with $1,000 worth of tickets, travel and lodging to the game. Customers can buy multiple plans to get more coverage.

