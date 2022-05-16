LSU Foundation, TAF account for 29% of all state university foundation assets

The LSU Foundation had almost $698 million in assets at the end of 2020, which represents more than 17% of the total for all public university foundations, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office found.

The Tiger Athletic Foundation, at almost $481 million, was second, comprising almost 12% of the total and exceeding all non-LSU foundations meant to support academic programs and facilities.

The LSU Foundation and the Tiger Athletic Foundation combined to account for approximately $1.2 billion, or 29%, of all foundation assets. Southern University’s foundation had about $54.5 million in assets.

The LLA identified at least 75 foundations affiliated with public higher education institutions in Louisiana. In 2020, these foundations collectively held about $4 billion in assets across all four higher education systems. In comparison, the fiscal year 2020 enacted budget for higher education institutions was $2.4 billion across the four systems.