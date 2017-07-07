LSU extends enrollment deadlines to court TOPS students

File photo

LSU is extending its enrollment deadlines indefinitely for the upcoming academic year to court TOPS students who may have been scared off by the state’s ongoing fiscal troubles.

The university has not settled on a new date for when it will stop accepting applications and orientation deposits, says Ashley Arceneaux, LSU’s director of presidential and policy communications. Applications were originally due April 15, while the deadline for orientation fees was May 1.

It is unclear how much enrollment at Louisiana’s flagship university may be lagging, if at all, for the upcoming academic year. Lawmakers last year cut funding to the popular TOPS scholarship for the first time ever, but restored the money for the upcoming fall and spring semesters.

The school releases enrollment numbers after the 14th day of classes each semester.

Daily Report has the full story.