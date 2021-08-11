LSU employee union demands tougher COVID measures as faculty weighs legal action

A union that represents 150 employees on the LSU campus is urging the university administration to toughen its COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The United Campus Workers of Louisiana says LSU’s current plan, which does not mandate vaccines and requires unvaccinated students be tested only on a monthly basis, is based on outdated information about COVID and earlier projections of its spread.

“The CDC recommends that colleges and universities in high transmission areas such as our state test unvaccinated students twice weekly, or every 3.5 days,” the UCWLA statement reads. “We currently have the highest per capita rate of new infections in the U.S.”

The union’s statement comes as state health officials sound dire warnings every day about the health care system’s inability to keep up with surging COVID cases, caused by the newer, more contagious delta variant, in a state with some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S.

Fewer than 25% of Louisiana residents between 18-29—the demographic of LSU’s student body—are fully vaccinated.

The union statement also comes as a group of faculty members—concerned that the university’s mitigation measures are less stringent now than they were last year, when viral transmission rates were much lower—is considering legal action against LSU.

Last week, a committee of the Faculty Council circulated a petition with nearly 350 signatures, urging the administration to reimpose protocols from the 2020-21 academic year, during which faculty could opt to teach classes partially or entirely online.

They presented their petition to the Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 6 meeting.

The university responded by saying that only faculty that teach classes with more than 100 students can opt for a virtual or hybrid setting, and by also implementing the monthly testing requirement for unvaccinated students.

LSU associate history professor Meredith Veldman, who is spearheading the petition effort on behalf of the Faculty Council, is floored.

“By refusing to return to the 2020 protocols while at the same time refusing to mandate the vaccine, LSU’s administration has taken a strange and I think immoral stance,” Veldman says. “Our administrators are honoring the personal choices of those opting to remain unvaccinated while allowing faculty no choice in mitigating their own risk.”

The group is exploring all legal options, Veldman says, “not only to protect faculty who find themselves unable to abide by the administration’s classroom policy because they feel it is too dangerous but also to provide recourse for faculty members who get sick or whose family members get sick because of the administration’s insistence on a full return to campus.”

Meanwhile, the UCWLA is demanding LSU:

• Make remote work available to all faculty, saff and graduate student workers, who believe they need it to protect vulnerable family members in their homes.

• Provide hazard pay amounting to at least 25% of regular salaries to essential workers, such as custodians and maintenance personnel, who cannot perform their jobs remotely.

• Follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by testing unvaccinated students every 3.5 days.

“We are echoing what the Faculty Council is saying,” says June Pulliam of the UCWLA. “I went to the Board of Supervisors, and we just sat there and watched every one of our questions be ignored or sidestepped or not answered. It’s terrifying.”