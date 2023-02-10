LSU Board of Supervisors approves health partnership with OLOL

The LSU Board of Supervisors at its meeting today unanimously approved a partnership between the university and Our Lady of the Lake. The agreement will see the Catholic health ministry take over most aspects of student health care.

Kimberly Lewis, LSU’s chief administrative officer, told the board that LSU would continue to directly provide some services in the student health center, including reproductive health care.

“Because of the Lake’s relationship as a Catholic organization, we know that there are some differences, and we don’t want our students to not have access to all the services they currently have,” Lewis said.

The partnership will also bring pharmacy services, expand telemedicine capacity and provide up to $3 million annually for 10 years of in-kind services for uninsured and underinsured LSU students. OLOL is also donating $15 million for a new interdisciplinary science building and $10 million over the next four years for health research.

The agreement advanced from the finance committee on a 4-2 vote, with board members Jay Blossman and Rémy Starns opposing the partnership.

The transition is expected to begin this month.

This story was first published by Louisiana Illuminator.