LSU and IBM are partnering to study more effective data collection and sharing

LSU computer science assistant professor Hao Wang aims to improve the efficacy of federated analytics through a National Science Foundation grant of nearly $300,000.

FA refers to a privacy-preserving framework for computing data analytics across various remote entities, such as mobile devices, or isolated institutional entities like hospitals and banks. Because FA systems do not collect data to a centralized server, they are often favored over traditional models that are more prone to hacks and leaks.

Though it may be preferable to other models, the distributed nature of FA can compromise result accuracy and efficiency. Wang’s project will target skewed data distributions that lead to biases in results—something that is particularly problematic in sectors like health care. The project will also take a look at FA’s privacy-preserving techniques which, while essential, often reduce efficiency and data utility due to added noise.

Collaborating with researchers at the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York, Wang’s team will evaluate proposed FA systems using both public and industry-specific datasets.

Wang also plans to host summer camps at LSU aimed at introducing privacy-preserving data science tutorials to students throughout Louisiana, with IBM engineers and researchers contributing guest talks and seminars.