LSU adding four new education programs focused on digital skills development

LSU is expanding its education portfolio with a new professional development program specializing in coding-adjacent jobs.

The four new programs from LSU Online and Continuing Education are in partnership with industry-driven education company GreenFig and aim to educate students in digital marketing, business analytics, sales development and sales operations.

The 10-week programs will incorporate strategies from industry professionals, along with hands-on practice with technologies such as Google Analytics 4, AI and machine learning.

Students who complete the program will walk away with industry-recognized certifications and qualifications and a certificate from LSU Online and Continuing Education, according to a press release from GreenFig.

The digital marketing and business analytics programs specifically will provide a pathway for college credits toward an online bachelor’s in general business or business analytics through the university. Read more about the programs.