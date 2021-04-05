Lounge and rooftop bar in former Hound Dogs space moving forward

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Plans to redevelop the former Hound Dogs bar at the corner of Main and Seventh streets downtown as a lounge with a rooftop bar are moving forward.