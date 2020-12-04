Louisiana’s weekly initial unemployment claims rise 17%

Louisiana’s initial unemployment insurance claims rose to 11,780 last week, up from 10,045 the week before, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, 1,507 initial claims were filed in the state during the same week last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 18,872 from the previous week’s average of 18,032.

Meanwhile, continued unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 28 totaled 74,863—down from 83,338 the previous week, but five times the comparable figure of 14,451 for the same period in 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims dropped to 87,040 from the previous week’s average of 97,162.

Read the full announcement.