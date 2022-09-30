Louisiana’s real GDP decreased by 3% during second quarter 

Real gross domestic product decreased 3% in Louisiana during the second quarter of this year, but personal income increased by 5.8% in the state during the same time, according to a new report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Real GDP decreased in 40 states and the District of Columbia in the second quarter of 2022, with the percent change ranging from a 1.8% increase in Texas to 4.8% decrease in Wyoming.

As real GDP for the nation decreased at an annual rate of 0.6 percent during the quarter, real GDP decreased in 8 of the 23 industry groups for which BEA prepares quarterly state estimates. Construction; nondurable-goods manufacturing; and wholesale trade were the leading contributors to the decrease in real GDP nationally.

Meanwhile, personal income increased in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with the percent change ranging from 10.9% in North Dakota to 2.2% in Connecticut. See the report.