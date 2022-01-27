Louisiana’s omicron-driven COVID surge finally easing 

The Louisiana Department of Health reported today that the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, driven by the omicron variant has finally peaked.

The state reported 7,573 new cases today, compared to 14,706 last Thursday, Jan. 20.

However, the LDH warns in a Twitter thread that there is still a high amount of virus circulating among Louisiana residents. All 64 parishes across the state are still classified as high risk, and more than 27% of COVID-19 tests administered are positive.

The current trend in Louisiana and Baton Rouge is replicated elsewhere, too, according to Axios.

Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging about 650,000 new COVID cases per day. That’s a 17% drop over the past two weeks, but still a very large number of cases. Read the full story from Axios. See East Baton Rouge Parish data here.