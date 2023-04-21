Friday, April 21, 2023 BusinessInsider Louisiana’s mortgage delinquency rate has fallen more than 10% in past year By Eric L. Taylor - April 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint The number of delinquent mortgages in Louisiana fell from 6.7% in February to 6.61% in March, but that rate is still the nation’s second highest. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in