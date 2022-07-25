Louisiana’s mortgage delinquency rate falls, but still among nation’s highest 

A new report from mortgage software, data and analytics company Black Knight Inc. shows that Louisiana’s six-month change in the rate of non-current active home loans in June decreased 19.99% from the same time last year. It ranks as the fourth-largest rate decline in the U.S., but the state’s combined foreclosure and delinquency rates are still among the nation’s highest.

According to Black Knight’s numbers, Louisiana had the second-highest percentage of non-current active home loans in the country during June at 5.65%. Only Mississippi had a higher non-current rate at 6.41%.

Louisiana also was second highest behind only Mississippi in the percentage of loans 90-plus days delinquent, at 2.11%.

Nationwide, the total loan delinquency rate was 3.31% higher in June than the prior year, according to Black Knight’s numbers. Read the report.