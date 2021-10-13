Pondering gaming possibilities as tech company calls Louisiana home

Gov. John Bel Edwards and video game veteran Jeff Strain today announced the launch of Possibility Space, a game development studio that will build large-scale video games for a global audience.

Possibility Space was founded by Jeff Strain, the creator behind the popular State of Decay and Guild Wars games. The studio is the latest addition to Louisiana’s growing interactive entertainment industry, which includes inXile, a Microsoft Xbox Game Studio; High Voltage Software, part of Keywords Studios; Testronic and Turbosquid, all in New Orleans, and Electronic Arts in Baton Rouge.

However, Possibility Space is unique in that it will have a mostly remote staff, while still being based in New Orleans. Its staff will work from anywhere, which is unusual in the video game industry where studios typically share interactive workspaces, according to online video game magazine Gamer Rant.

Possibility Space says it will create 75 new permanent jobs in Louisiana with an average annual salary of $100,000, plus benefits according to Louisiana Economic Development. Possibility Space is expected to use Louisiana’s Digital Interactive Media and Software Program and Entertainment Job Creation Program incentives. See the announcement.



Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that Possibility Space will have a a physical office in New Orleans. Daily Report regrets the error.