Monday, October 2, 2023 BusinessInsider Louisiana’s income growth trailed US average during the second quarter By David Jacobs - October 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) Personal income in Louisiana grew by 3.8% during the second quarter of 2023, according to the latest report by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in