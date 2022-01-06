Louisiana’s film industry moving forward despite COVID surge

The current wave of COVID-19 has pushed a few shows back a week but projects are moving forward, the business agent for Louisiana’s union film workers says.

Film and television productions nationwide that otherwise would have picked back up after the holidays have been delayed due to concerns about the omicron variant.

“We have had many positive tests, which resulted in some crew quarantined, but no one has pulled the plug or made any suggestions of long pushes,” says Cory Parker with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 478, which represents Louisiana film workers.

Katie Pryor, executive director of Film Baton Rouge, says the film business has adapted to the pandemic just like every other industry, and the protocols so far appear to be effective against the current variant.

“If an outbreak happens, just like you would at a regular office building, you have to contain it,” she says.

Pryor says her office was busy with location inquiries and meetings late last year and says she’s hopeful for a strong first quarter this year.

“I’m looking forward to some fun news very soon,” she says.