Louisiana’s feral hog ‘pigdemic’ shows no sign of going away 

There are more feral hogs in Louisiana than there are people in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport combined—more than 900,000 pigs, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ latest estimates.

You may think living in the suburbs or a city guards you from what researchers call the “pigdemic,” but you’d be wrong.

“The hogs are getting more mobile,” said Jim LaCour, the state wildlife veterinarian, at a task force meeting Tuesday aimed at reigning in the hogs. “They’ll go where the calories are, so they’re moving into towns and hitting garbage dumps and everything else along the way.”

The feral hogs breed more efficiently than any other large mammal in the world and can sometimes weigh more than 400 pounds. Their five-year lifespans are enough to get into all kinds of trouble—digging into lawns, crops, levees and marshlands—and to produce dozens of piglets to take their place.

They also carry harmful diseases and bring bacteria to water sources that can impact wildlife and people. In addition to multiplying rapidly, they are also highly adaptable and can survive in nearly any environment, making them perfectly designed to be relentless nuisances.

LaCour gets calls just about every day from people having trouble with hogs. A lot of them are in residential areas, where the swine are uprooting their flowerbeds and yards.

“And unfortunately, you know, the best advice you can give these people is to fence their yard,” he said, “because even if you get somebody in to trap or shoot or what have you, it’s just an endless amount of pigs.”

The state’s Feral Hog Management Advisory Task Force is trying to figure out what to do to reduce the number of hogs in the state.

