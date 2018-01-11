Louisiana’s failed bid to lure Toyota-Mazda plant included more incentives than Alabama’s winning pitch

Louisiana put forth what state economic development officials say was a strong, competitive package in its bid to land a coveted $1.6 billion joint venture plant by Toyota and Mazda that was awarded Wednesday to Alabama.

Louisiana Economic Development officials say the state offered the automakers a total incentive package that would have topped $500 million, including tax incentives and abatements, workforce training, grant money for construction of the plant and an adjacent mixed-use development, and a fund for land acquisition and site preparation.

Read LED Secretary Don Pierson’s statement on Louisiana’s loss of the Toyota-Mazda plant.

By comparison, Alabama put forth an incentive package of $379 million in tax abatements, investment rebates and the construction of a worker training facility. The total price tag, however, is expected to top $400 million after road projects and local incentives are factored in.

Daily Report has the full story.