Louisianan, Russian entrepreneur say their ethane firm could reduce Russia’s power

Andrey Kunatbaev made his fortune in the television business in his native Russia. He says he cashed out of his Russian holdings to do business abroad because he didn’t like his country’s direction under Vladimir Putin, though he still lives in Russia part of the year.

He had the luxury not to pay close attention to Russian politics, and he says he feels guilty about that now, after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I call people I know in Ukraine and say, ‘I’m sorry,’” he says.

Kunatbaev chairs American Ethane, a Houston-based firm with a Louisiana-based CEO: attorney John Houghtaling. At a 2017 trade summit, Houghtaling signed a $26 billion deal to supply liquid ethane to China. The deal was controversial in part because the investors included former Putin aide Alexander Voloshin, though reportedly Voloshin was a holdover from Boris Yeltsin’s government who resigned in 2003.

“My company has been funded by Russian nationals, who are investing in United States infrastructure that will displace Russian gas into China,” Houghtaling says.

He says despite the signed deal, American Ethane has been unable to get the necessary permits in China, which he blames on the subsequent trade war. But if the project is completed, that part of China will be getting gas from the U.S., not Russia, for the next 20 years, he says.

“Louisiana, the Gulf South, has a critical opportunity here,” Houghtaling says.

In some markets, ethane is more affordable than LNG for power generation, American Ethane says. However, massive investments on the supplier and recipient sides are needed.

Houghtaling says companies like his need the U.S. government to help them navigate the politics of potential recipients, many based in developing countries. Such projects take time—Kunatbaev says at least two years at best—but could help to erode Russia’s power by giving the world more viable energy sources.

Houghtaling says other countries that have the gas are still building the necessary pipelines, but that advantage may not last forever.

“The United States has the jump on every place on the planet,” he says.