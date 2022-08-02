Louisiana will get additional $134M in federal funding for road projects 

Louisiana is set to receive an additional $134 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements as part of a new Federal Highway Administration program aimed at improving highway resilience to natural disasters.

This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation, or PROTECT, formula program will allocate the money to Louisiana over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.

According to an announcement from the governor’s office, projects that will be covered by this funding are currently being identified; however, some improvements include roadway elevations, scour protection for bridges, and improvements to the stabilization of side slopes in at-risk areas.

“We have a large number of bridges that stand to be elevated and can benefit from the PROTECT dollars as well as surface streets,” says Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, in a prepared statement. “Whether it’s a large rain or a hurricane or a flood issue, those dollars will tremendously come in handy. Pumping capacity is also essential for life here in Louisiana.”