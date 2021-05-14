Louisiana weekly initial unemployment claims rise

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana rose to 7,129 for the week ending May 8, up from the previous week’s total of 6,783, the Louisiana Workforce Commission reported today.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 7,464 from the previous week’s average of 8,134.

Continued jobless claims decreased to 50,556 from the previous week’s average of 52,018.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 51,645 from the previous week’s average of 51,705.

See the weekly claim data here.