Louisiana tops list of states hit hardest by inflation 

A recent study shows Southern states have been hit hardest by raging inflation and Louisiana tops the list, The Center Square reports.

When considering change in the consumer price index, regional price parity, state sales tax rates and median household income, Southern states are struggling the most with inflation, according to Merchant Maverick, a website geared to small businesses.

“Inflation is a problem everywhere, but the price of necessary staples has risen faster in the Southern region of the country,” according to the report. “In particular, Southern states with high sales tax and low median household income may be feeling the biggest squeeze.”

Following Louisiana as the next hardest-hit state is Florida. Researchers used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Tax Foundation to rank states based on the impact of inflation. Read more.