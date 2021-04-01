Louisiana Survey: One-third of adults don’t want vaccine

Louisiana residents have mixed opinions on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and one-third of adults do not want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the second of five reports from the 2021 Louisiana Survey. The survey, a project of the Manship School’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, is conducted annually by the Manship School’s Public Policy Research Lab to measure and track public opinion of contemporary policy issues.

Findings from the second report include:

• Although only about one in eight Louisiana residents said they have tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 80% of adults in the state say they personally know someone who tested positive and almost half (48%) say they personally know someone who has died from the disease.

• By early March, 32% of Louisiana residents said they had not yet received the vaccine and did not intend to do so even when they are eligible. Another 17% said they had already received a vaccination, while 41% said they intend to receive the vaccine when available to them.

• Forty-nine percent of state residents approve of the state’s handling of the outbreak, while 38% disapprove.

• Thirty-one percent of Louisiana residents say they lost their job or had a loss of income because of the pandemic. Nearly the same share (27%) live with someone who suffered a job or income loss.

• There is a substantial racial gap in how children are receiving instruction from schools during the pandemic. Eighty-two percent of white parents with children in kindergarten through 12th grade say their child receives instruction entirely in-person, but just 45% of Black parents say their child does the same.

• Fifty-six percent of parents of school-age children think their child learned less over the past year than they would have if not for the pandemic. Despite this, 77% are satisfied with the instruction provided by their child’s school during the pandemic. Just 21% of parents are dissatisfied with the teaching their child’s school provided.

• Seventy-five percent of state residents support the state continuing to allow more days of early voting. Still, just 49% support the state continuing to enable more people to vote by mail. See the report.