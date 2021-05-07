Louisiana sugarcane crop survives rough winter, wet spring

There was great concern among Louisiana sugarcane farmers that the record cold temperatures at Mardi Gras would cause significant damage. It doesn’t appear the crop suffered any long-term effect from the freeze, but a cool, wet March and April has limited growth, the LSU AgCenter says in a news release.

According to Kenneth Gravois, LSU AgCenter sugarcane specialist, damage was limited to a few isolated fields.

“There were a few old stubble fields that had to be plowed out,” Gravois says, “but really nothing more than normal. So we survived that in fine fashion.”

However, the weather in March and April has not been ideal for growth.

“A dry spring never killed a cane crop,” Gravois says. “And it’s not been a dry spring. In looking at the meteorological data, this is going to be the second or third wettest April on record. So we’ve had enough rain.”

While the freeze had many farmers concerned, they should see some benefits from the freeze regarding disease and insect pests.

“Even though the crop is a little behind,” Gravois says, “if we start getting warm and dry for the month of May, we can catch up a lot of that growth.”