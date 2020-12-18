Louisiana retirement system, Cox may have been targets of Russian hack

The Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System and Cox Communications are suspected victims in the Russia-linked U.S. government hack, WBRZ-TV reports.

The agencies were targeted by the hack tied to the SolarWinds Corp, a company specializing in IT management tools. The FBI says the security breach is “a grave risk to the federal government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations.”

Cox provides TV, internet and other communication services to customers across south Louisiana. The company said in an official statement it is working with outside security to investigate if any information was compromised.

It’s not immediately known if cable customers’ or Louisiana retirees’ information was stolen, but both Cox and LASERS are investigating.

“Initial scans of our network servers have shown no indication that any LASERS servers have been impacted or infiltrated. A deep-dive investigation continues and the State Police Cyber Crime Unit estimates that it will take up to a week to complete the investigation,” a LASERS spokesperson said. Read the full story.