Louisiana residents rank among the least likely to start a small business in 2024

According to a recent study conducted by The Small Business Blog, Louisiana ranks ninth among states where residents are least likely to start a new business in 2024.

The study examined search data from Google Keyword Planner for over 100 terms associated with “small business” and “side hustle.” The average monthly search volumes for these terms were then calculated for each state as a proportion of 100,000 residents to account for differences in population size between states.

The findings showed that Mississippi residents were least interested in starting a new business, followed by New Mexico and Alaska in second and third place, respectively.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Utah residents showed the most interest in starting a new business, followed by Arizona and Colorado.