Louisiana remains at forefront of vaccine mandate debates  

Last week’s U.S. Supreme Court split decision on two of President Biden’s vaccine mandates, one for companies and one for health care providers has far from settled the inoculation issue.

As USA Today Network reports, two more of the Biden administration’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates blocked by Louisiana judges remain in the pipeline and are likely destined for the Supreme Court.

Louisiana Western District Judge Terry Doughty on New Year’s Day blocked a Biden requirement for Head Start teachers, contractors and volunteers to be vaccinated by Jan. 31. It affects 24 states. The federal government has not yet filed a notice of appeal in the Head Start case but is expected to soon.

Louisiana Western District Judge Dee D. Drell blocked a Biden administration vaccine mandate for federal contractors affecting Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi on Dec. 16, 2021.

The federal government filed a notice of appeal on Jan. 11 on the contractor case.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry took the lead in both cases with his solicitor general, Liz Murrill, arguing the lawsuits before the courts.