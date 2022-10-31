Louisiana regulators face insurance pressure on multiple fronts

Homeowners insurance has turned into a minefield for Louisiana officials, who are fielding a surge of complaints from policyholders over storm damage claims and rising premiums—all while trying to limit the number of insurers leaving the market or folding.

All of these problems were discussed last Thursday during a Legislative Auditor Advisory Council hearing at the Capitol, during which lawmakers pressed the Louisiana Department of Insurance for more information. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack and his staff reviewed and updated reports on complaints made to the insurance department, its actions in response and the financial condition of the state’s residential property insurance market.

Not surprisingly, property insurance complaints filed with the state insurance department soared after major hurricanes in 2020 and 2021, according to audit data. After recording about 450 from 2017 through 2019, policyholders filed 1,350 complaints in 2020 and a whopping 5,200 last year.

Nearly all of the complaints, 98%, involved damage claims, and the insurance department resolved nearly two-thirds of those in favor of the policyholder, auditors said.

With the majority of resolutions benefiting consumers, advisory council chair Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, questioned whether the insurance department is doing enough to compel insurers to do right by policyholders from the start.

The most frequent complaints involved communication problems with claims adjusters, with homeowners often unable to track them down after an initial evaluation.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator, which details the potential actions state lawmakers could take to improve the insurance market in Louisiana.