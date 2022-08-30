Louisiana receives ninth-highest score for its election integrity measures

A new study of election integrity measures in all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranks Louisiana in a tie with Wisconsin for ninth place, according to The Center Square.

The conservatve Heritage Foundation’s Election Integrity Scorecard compares election laws and regulations in each state and the District of Columbia that affect the security and integrity of the process with best practices, and ranks states based on a 100-point scale.

The analysis considers best practices and assigns points based on the status of state laws and regulations regarding voter identification, accuracy of voter registration lists, absentee ballot management, vote harvesting, access of election observers, verification of citizenship, identification for voter assistance, vote counting practices, election litigation procedures, and restrictions on same-day registrations, automatic registrations and private funding for elections.

Louisiana received an overall score of 75, ranking below neighboring Arkansas in sixth and Texas in eighth, but ahead of Mississippi at 23rd. Read more.