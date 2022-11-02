Louisiana ranks in middle of pack for business climate

Louisiana has the 25th-best business climate among states, according to Site Selection magazine’s rankings for 2022.

Part of the index used to determine the ranking is a survey of site selectors who were asked to rank the states in order of attractiveness based on their experience of locating projects in them.

The same executives were asked to prioritize their site location criteria, which reveals the attributes they consider to be present in states with a strong business climate. Workforce skills—meaning availability of skills their companies require today and in the future—is the most important, while tax climate and workforce development resources tied for second.

Virginia was ranked as having the best business climate, followed by Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and Arizona.

