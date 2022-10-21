Louisiana PSC will allow electric co-ops to buy out-of-state power 

The Louisiana Public Service Commission voted unanimously this week to allow two electrical nonprofit cooperatives to buy power from a Florida-based supplier, overriding objections from power companies Entergy and Cleco.

Commissioners approved two deals Wednesday allowing Dixie Electric Membership Cooperative and Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative to buy power from NextEra, which is expected to save customers about $160 million over the next 10 years.

The joint application was opposed by Entergy and Cleco, which currently monopolize Louisiana’s energy market, based on allegations the deal could result in forced blackouts to stabilize the electric grid.

An administrative law judge and PSC staff recommended the deal move ahead with conditions that require the co-ops to report to the commission on price changes and capacity issues.

Read the full story from The Center Square.